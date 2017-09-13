Blizzard Releases Charity Pet Early, On Account of Recent Disasters

World of Warcraft Players Can Donate for a Gift

The world is turning into a literal storm of unfortunate events, what with Hurricanes Irma and Andrew devastating parts of the United States. This, in conjunction with flooding in South Asia, has led Blizzard to release its annual charity pet early. Shadow the Fox is available to adopt now, ahead of its BlizzCon announcement.

Normally, Blizzard delivers their in-game pet for World of Warcraft in November. For $10, players receive a pet with their proceeds go to charity.And unlike other companies that provide digital content in exchange for donations (Warner Bros), Blizzard is being completely transparent. 100% of player donations go to one of two relief efforts: the American Red Cross Disaster Relief and the International Federation of Red Cross and the Red Crescent Societies.

“Due to recent natural disasters around the world—and the great needs of those affected—we’ve decided not to wait for BlizzCon 2017 to release this year’s new charity pet,” wrote Blizzard. “The immediacy of events, including hurricanes Harvey and Irma, flooding in South Asia, and countless other crises, have shown we need to act now.”

Hence, anyone who purchases Shadow the Fox between September 12 and December 31st, 2017 will be helping out the cause. And for any avid fans of World of Warcraft, it will make a neat addition. “No papers to sign, and it’s already had all its shots!” writes Blizzard. Upon donating, the pet is made accessible to all your characters; furthermore, it can be used for pet battles that give rewards and access daily quests. Lastly, it has a neat effect in the form of a color-changing coat.

Anyone who wishes to donate can access the donation page here. Good on you and good for the victims of recent disasters. Until next time,

Happy gaming.

