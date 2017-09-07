Surprise! Bethesda Is Releasing a New Game This Year

Expect a Major Surprise or Major Disappointment

Not long after becoming a legendary studio, Bethesda became a master of secrets. Before E3 2017, rumors started circulating about a new game to be revealed. Yet when the expo came, nothing turned up. Surprisingly, it looks like the studio still has a new release due this year.

Revealing the news at PAX West, Bethesda Vice President Pete Hines told Tek Syndicate that a new game is coming out this year. He wouldn’t say more beyond that. Considering how much time is left in the year, however, it would be a shock if we didn’t see an announcement soon.

“Yea…we have nine games hands-on here, all of which are coming out this year or are already out,” said Pete Hines. “We have three VR titles, including Skyrim for PSVR; we’ve got Skyrim Switch. We’ve got Wolfenstein 2 and Evil Within 2 and Quake Champions free-to-play and Elder Scrolls Legends free-to-play; Elder Scrolls Online and Dishonored. We have a ton of stuff going on. And we even have a game coming out this year that we haven’t even told anybody about.”

A recent rumor suggested Bethesda’s new project would be an open world Game of Thrones title. As you can imagine, its seems like a world that would fit the studio’s forte. Before this year’s E3, rumors suggested they were working on a science fiction IP called Starfield. However, any and all rumors will probably be put to rest soon.

What are your expectations for the new Bethesda game? Feel free to comment your speculation down below.

Happy gaming.

