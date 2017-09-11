Rumour: Bayonetta and Vanquish Remasters Heading to Xbox One and PS4

Possible Double-Pack Coming in November

If a recent accidental retailer listing is to be believed, then ports of Bayonetta and Vanquish are coming to the Xbox One and PS4 later this year.

The ad popped up on Alza, a UK-based online electronics store, showing a Bayonetta and Vanquish Double Pack. This suggests that both games will be available together in a retail package. The ad also mentions that it will be available sometime in November 2017. This release date may only apply to Europe for now, which makes sense considering the source. The ad has since been removed but you can see a screengrab below.

What makes this rumour possible is that both Bayonetta and Vanquish were re-released on PC earlier this year with updated graphics and PC enhancements. So it isn’t completely out of the question for SEGA and PlatinumGames to bring them to current consoles with new bells and whistles. Rumours surrounding remastered ports of both titles have been circulating for quite some time.

Both games are highly regarded in the action-game community with Bayonetta receiving most of the praise. However, Vanquish should not be missed as it highlights a lot of what PlatinumGames is well known for: fast-paced action, combo-driven gameplay, and a ridiculous story line.

Bayonetta is playable on the Xbox One through backward compatibility for anyone that owns it on Xbox 360.

