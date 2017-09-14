Six More Awesome Titles Join Backwards Compatibility, Including Saints Row 3

Xbox One’s Backwards Compatibility List Grows by Six

Are you trying to find a way to pass the time as you wait for some big titles to drop, like NHL 18, or are you looking to take a break from the action in Destiny 2? Heck, maybe you just want to spend some time on a long lost title. Whatever the reason, Microsoft has you covered with six new additions to the Backwards Compatibility Program for the Xbox One.

Earlier today Larry Hryb, aka Major Nelson, announced on Twitter that six more games have joined the ranks of Backwards Compatibility, including a fan favorite from Volition: Saints Row: The Third. This is the biggest game of the bunch, bringing all of the ridiculous action of the Saints to the fight against Steelport’s very own criminal organization, The Syndicate. Aside from Saints Row, five other titles have been added to the popular program as well.

The additional games added to Backwards Compatibility today can be found below.

Slender: The Arrival

Super Contra

Monopoly Deal

Undertow

Virtual On

Unfortunately, Virtual On, a virtual mech from Sega, is only available in Japan, meaning that for everyone, there are 5 more titles to play on the Xbox One instead of six. Now, if you want to play these Xbox 360 titles on your Xbox One, you will need to have the older version of it. It doesn’t matter if this version is digital or a physical copy, you just need to own it. If you want to play one of the titles but have not previously owned it, you can pick them up in the Xbox Store. Maybe none of these games are to your liking, however you might be excited about the recent confirmation that four Halo titles will be joining the ranks of the Backwards Compatibility program soon. If you want to check out the full list of titles available, you can find them here.

Are you happy about the recent additions? Is there a title you’re waiting for Microsoft to add? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates.

SOURCE