The Avengers are Hiring…Online Level Designers, That Is

New Job Postings Hint At Heavy Online Play for The Avengers Project

Grab your hero shoes, cadet! The Avengers want YOU!…to be a Lead Level Designer or Combat Mechanics Engineer. Back in January, Square Enix and Marvel announced The Avengers Project, a multi-game partnership that will begin with a game developed by Crystal Dynamics, developers of the Tomb Raider series. So everyone has got their eyes on Crystal Dynamics and their job postings.

Spotted by NeoGAF member Nirolak, Crystal Dynamics is looking for a Lead Level Designer with a strong understanding of the fundamentals of game balance as well as of the tuning to the social implications of shared gameplay. From the job board:

“Position Summary:

Crystal Dynamics is looking for an outstanding Lead Level Designer to join our design team to develop fun and unique online experiences. The Lead Level Designer will primarily focus on level development. A successful Lead Level Designer will be a hands-on individual contributor with a strong understanding of everything from the fundamentals of game balance and tuning to the social implications of shared gameplay. They will have experience leading other developers to build engaging various game modes and campaigns.

Essential Duties:

Concept, design and implement fun and engaging game levels from the ground up.

Guide, mentor, and lead the design and development of cutting-edge online experiences.”

Another listing makes it sound like they’re thinking of making The Avengers a third person cover based action adventure game. Nothing sounds like “heroic” than cowering behind a wall:

“Position Summary:

Reporting to the Lead Combat Designer, Crystal Dynamics is on the hunt for an experienced Combat Systems Designer. This Designer will be responsible for working with the Lead Designer, Lead Combat designer and Game Directors to plan, prototype and build combat systems that directly apply to a 3rd person cover based action adventure game.”





Crystal Dynamics isn’t alone in their development, they are also collaborating with Eidos-Montréal, since there ain’t no more Hitman games on the table, thanks Square Enix.

But let’s look at the original statement from Square Enix and Marvel last January:

“The Avengers project is being designed for gamers worldwide and will be packed with all the characters, environments, and iconic moments that have thrilled longtime fans of the franchise. Featuring a completely original story, it will introduce a universe gamers can play in for years to come. More details on The Avengers project and other games will be announced in 2018.”

I guess we’ll have to trust in Square Enix and Marvel, because little else is known at this point.

