That Assassin’s Creed Collab Event is Available Now in Final Fantasy XV

Collide Some Worlds with the Assassin’s Festival Today

The Assassin’s Festival, that Final Fantasy XV DLC you didn’t know you needed in your life until it was announced, is available to download right now. Players around the world can get the boys in that stealth-kill sort of mood with a whole host of crazy items and events.

So, what exactly does this event entail? Well, the town of Lestallum is celebrating a “mythical hero who fought to resist the shackles of oppression.” There will be new quests, new items and some snazzy outfits to incorporate into Noctis’ growing wardrobe. Based on the footage embedded below, the team at Square Enix has worked to give this event a genuine Assassin’s flavour. There’s a lot of climbing, acrobatics and back-stabbing shown off in under two minutes. The event will run from right now till January 18th, 2018. In addition to the Assassin’s Robes, this DLC will inlcude:

Noodle Helmet Outfit – this mysterious, famed Nissin Cup Noodle outfit musters up Noctis and his comrades’ energy and remarkably increases their HP recovery rate.

– this mysterious, famed Nissin Cup Noodle outfit musters up Noctis and his comrades’ energy and remarkably increases their HP recovery rate. Timed Quest Updates – Additional limited-time “Timed Quests” have been added to the quest tracker.

– Additional limited-time “Timed Quests” have been added to the quest tracker. Exhibition of Third Snapshot Contest Winning Photos – The winning photos from the third community Snapshot Contest are now on display at Galdin Quay.

– The winning photos from the third community Snapshot Contest are now on display at Galdin Quay. Bestiary – A gallery where players can see the enemies they have defeated in battle and take an in-depth visual look at the enemy is now available via the menu screen.

– A gallery where players can see the enemies they have defeated in battle and take an in-depth visual look at the enemy is now available via the menu screen. Chapter Select – Players can now select and play various chapters from the main menu. This feature can only be accessed after completing the game.

For a better look at the Assassin’s Festival, check out the trailer below!

SOURCE: Press Release