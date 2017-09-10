Amazon Deals: Fantastic September Sale Grants up to 75% off Great Games

September Is Generous with Amazon’s Discounts

We are back to deliver on the frugal gamer’s ambitions. Today, there are plenty of titles available on Amazon, all on sale, and we’re bringing names new and old. So, if there’s a specific title you’ve had your eye on, this may be the list for you.

With this latest September Sale, Amazon is not holding back on fantastic discounts. Highlights include games like Battlefield 1: Revolution. This version delivers the base game and all Premium Pass content for lower than the original cost of both. Then there are titles like For Honor, Mass Effect Andromeda, and NieR Automata at the lowest they’ve been.

Catch the full list of games for Amazon’s September Sale below:

We hope you enjoy the latestdeals from Amazon. A little something for everyone with PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo. Be sure to check back for more news updates, and the latest video game deals.

Happy shopping.

