Amazon Deals: Fantastic September Sale Grants up to 75% off Great Games

September Is Generous with Amazon’s Discounts
We are back to deliver on the frugal gamer’s ambitions. Today, there are plenty of titles available on Amazon, all on sale, and we’re bringing names new and old. So, if there’s a specific title you’ve had your eye on, this may be the list for you.
With this latest September Sale, Amazon is not holding back on fantastic discounts. Highlights include games like Battlefield 1: Revolution. This version delivers the base game and all Premium Pass content for lower than the original cost of both. Then there are titles like For Honor, Mass Effect Andromeda, and NieR Automata at the lowest they’ve been.
Catch the full list of games for Amazon’s September Sale below:
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew – $29.99 (PS4)
- Loading Human – $14.87 (PS4)
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs! – $20.26 (PS4)
- Watch Dogs 2: Deluxe Edition (Includes Extra Content) – $29.88 (PS4)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $15.00 (PS4) – $14.86 (Xbox1)
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto – $29.83 (PS4)
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto – $29.83 (Xbox1)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 – $19.99 (Xbox1)
- For Honor – $30.09 (PS4)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $22.53 (Xbox1) – $21.84 (PC)
- This Is the Police – $13.46 (PS4)
- The King of Fighters XIV: SteelBook Launch Edition – $29.99 (PS4)
- Nier: Automata – $34.99 (PS4)
- Dark Souls III – $19.99 (PS4/Xbox1)
- Hunting Simulator – $29.99 (PS4)
- Doom – $19.89 (PS4) – $19.92 (PC)
- Dragon Quest Builders – $29.99 (PS4)
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – $19.99 (PS4)
- Battlefield 1 Revolution Edition – $39.99 (PS4)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $29.99 (Xbox1)
- World of Final Fantasy – $24.97 (PSV)
- The Silver Case – $14.97 (PS4)
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk – $29.99 (PS4)
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X – $29.99 (PS4)
- Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada – $29.99 (PS4)
- Birthdays the Beginning: Limited Edition – $30.10 (PS4)
- Styx: Shards of Darkness – $30.58 (PS4)
- Styx: Shards of Darkness – $30.58 (Xbox1)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series A New Frontier – $16.53 (Xbox1)
- Batman: The Telltale Series – $16.97 (Xbox1)
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – $28.83 (PS4) – $25.47 (PSV)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $28.32 (PS4)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $25.49 (Xbox1)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $39.99 (PS4)
- Fallout 4 – $19.99 (PS4) $15.61 (Xbox1)
- DiRT 4 – Day One Edition – $44.99 (PS4/Xbox1)
- Halo 5: Guardians – Limited Edition – $28.80 (Xbox1)
- Mafia III – $19.99 (PS4) – $19.99 (Xbox1) – $13.28 (PC)
- Valkyria Revolution – $19.32 (PS4)
- Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King – $29.99 (3DS)
- Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate – $16.64 (3DS)
- Nintendo Selects: Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon – $14.99 (3DS)
- Paper Mario: Color Splash – $42.85 (Wii U)
- Sine Mora EX – $19.99 (Switch)
We hope you enjoy the latestdeals from Amazon. A little something for everyone with PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo. Be sure to check back for more news updates, and the latest video game deals.
Happy shopping.