Activision Says Infinite Warfare Was One Futuristic Call of Duty Game Too Many

Infinite Warfare was met with more than its fair share of criticism, coming in as the third futuristic Call of Duty title to make it’s way into the long standing franchise in as many years. Now, with the upcoming release of Call of Duty: WWII, fans are feeling a breath of fresh air with this return to boots to ground warfare. With this new release, Activision says they should have brought the popular franchise back to a more historical setting sooner.

In a recent interview with Game Informer, Activision’s CEO Aaron Hirshberg, discussed what the future of the call of Duty franchise holds. With the return to the World War II setting that made the Call of Duty franchise as popular as it is today, Hirshberg said that these historical settings are very rich territory for future titles. When asked if this WWII setting was a one off for the Call of Duty franchise, Hirshberg replied, “Well, you know I can’t reveal things on the slate that are several years off. But no I don’t necessarily see it as a one-off; I think that World War II and historical settings more broadly are very rich territory, and I think there’s every possibility that that could become an area that we explore more than once.”

There are those who disliked the futuristic gameplay offered by not only Infinite Warfare, but also Black Ops 3 and Advanced Warfare, however Aaron Hirshberg says there was a strong push for these more futuristic titles because players were ‘fatigued’ with historical games. As a result Activision tried to reinvent the series, with brand new innovations for each new title and although both Advanced Warfare and Black Ops 3 sold well, Infinite Warfare did not fair as well. Hirshberg states these numbers have to do with the fact that they made one futuristic COD title too many. “Not to make any comment on the quality of the game from last year, but I think that while there were a lot of innovations and a lot of fun new things that players got to do, it was one future game too many.”

For those wanting to pick up the latest installment in the series, Call of Duty: WWII will launch of November 3rd for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

