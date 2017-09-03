PAX West: 90% of Gearbox Devs Are Working on Borderlands 3

Gearbox CEO Addresses Fans at PAX West

Gearbox was present at PAX West 2017 to get some of the hype going on their latest project. During their Inside Gearbox Software Panel, Company CEO Randy Pitchford said he knew exactly why fans were there. The majority of attendees had, in some capacity, experienced Borderlands. Thus, he knew what they wanted to hear about.

First things first; Pitchford detailed the number of team members spread out amongst their studios. Turns out, there’s roughly a whopping 300 people situated in their Texas home base. On top of that, there are about 70 Gearbox devs located in their Quebec, Canada studio. Without being explicit, he went ahead and claimed that 90% of the studio is “working on the thing I think most of you guys want us to be working on.”

For whatever reason, Pitchford did not want to put a name on the project. But, the hint seems pretty on the nose. Unless he believes 90% of fans want to see the next Battleborn (even though the game has its merits), there’s little doubt that Borderlands 3 is coming.

Since before July, many of us fell under the impression that the next Borderlands would be revealed at E3 2017. Now, we’re at Pax West, and still no official word. We also have to remember that Gearbox is a publisher; major game reveals have to be done strategically and without jumping the gun. This in mind, we don’t know how far along in development the team is.

However, if there are anywhere near 300 developers working on the game, heck, if it were even 200, then significant progress must have been made by now. What are your thoughts? Comment down below and let us know your anticipation levels for Borderlands 3.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE