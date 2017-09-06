88 Heroes, the Non-Stop Pixel Action Adventure, is Coming to Switch

A Different Pixel Experience for Every Level in 88 Heroes

Here’s your chance to complete 88 levels on the go with Rising Star Games’ flash action title, 88 Heroes. However, the publisher is launching the Switch version of the game with additional DLC Packs. Hence, Nintendo Switch owners can look forward to the special 88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition.

The expanded version of 88 heroes offers ten extra playable heroes, alongside DLC Pack ‘RSG Champions’ and the upcoming ‘H8 Mode Activate.’ While ‘RSG Champions’ offers 8 more characters, ‘H8 Mode Activate’ offers 2 and a collection of eight hardcore challenges. Therefore, h8ers on the Switch can enjoy h8ing more enemies on more levels while languishing in h8ful amounts of h8erade. You can call it the definitive version of the game.

98 Heroes Edition offers a mash-up of characters from other titles published by Rising Star games. These include SteamWorld Collection, Vikings, Conga Master, and more. With 88 levels and 88 seconds per level, players will hit the ground running every time, enjoying a diverse and creatively-crafted experience with 88 unique abilities.

88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition arrives in Nintendo Switch on October 2nd, 2017 and everywhere else on October 10. To learn more about the game, you can visit 88heroes.com.

About 88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition

It’s 8:08am on 8th August 1988, and the evil Dr. H8 has brought the world to the brink of total annihilation! His demands are simple: pay $88 octillion within 88 minutes, or Dr. H8’s 88 thermo-nuclear warheads will wipe out the Earth! But who will save us in our time of need? The bravest? The boldest? No… the 88 Heroes!

Prepare to infiltrate Dr. H8’s lair with the help of the strangest, dumbest and most pointless superheroes ever! With 88 levels between you and Dr. H8, only 88 seconds to complete each level and the 88-minute Doomsday clock already ticking, lead a unique band of heroes – each with their own special abilities – on a platform-hopping, enemy-smashing, danger-dodging mission to save Earth from complete destruction. And with ten extra heroes and a new mode featuring eight of the toughest challenges yet, 88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition for Nintendo Switch has everything you need to defeat evil once and for all!

SOURCE: Press Release