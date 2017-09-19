19 Games Join the PlayStation Now Subscription Service

A Bigger Library of Exclusives for PS4 and PC Gamers

As we enter the cooler season of Autumn, we receive more games for the PlayStation Now streaming service. One monthly rate gets you access to hundreds of games, and another nineteen are being added to that list. Here are the new titles you can expect to see.

One of the classics no one can forget, PS Now kicks things off with the arrival of 2D shooter Metal Slug 3. As the epitome of chaos, this game keeps every player on their toes with an onslaught of enemies regular and massive to blow holes in your brains if you’re not quick to the trigger.

Then we have the arrival of the stealth classic, Styx: Master of Shadows. It’s all about how you sneak up on enemies, how you kill, steal, and avoid detection. With numerous ways to go about creeping around, the world is your secretive sandbox.

The Swapper comes next, a puzzle-platforming experience where players creatively clone themselves to find a way outside a macabre maze. With a bit of grittiness alongside mind-benders, the task proves all the more rewarding with each cleared level. Find it among the new selection of PS Now games.

The entire list of games coming to PlayStation Now can be found below:

At the time of this writing, PlayStation Now is offering a $9.99 subscription fee, down from its regular $19.99 cost. Furthermore, the service was recently made available to PC players.

With everything said, what are your thoughts on this list of PS Now additions? Are you a subscriber? Let us know in the comments below.

