Ubisoft Wants to Have Over 100 Operators in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Eventually

Rainbow Six Siege to See the Arrival of Almost 70 More Operators in the Future?

If you are having a bunch of fun with the newly released Operation Blood Orchid on Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft says they are planning on adding a whole lot more. It may take a while, but the company wants to have over 100 playable characters for the popular title.

Ubisoft has previously stated they wanted a minimum of 50 playable characters within the popular title because it gives players more to pick from. “The idea is that you actually want enough Operators so that [for] each pick you have a choice. Thermite for a long time was not a choice, everyone had to pick him in a team because he was the only one who could breach into a reinforced wall. Introducing Hibana, all of a sudden the player could perform that task with a choice. At that moment every choice is tough choice for the player and not an obvious one. To come to that moment, you need a minimum of 50. When we have 50, that’ll be when the game is at its peak in terms of strategy.”

Now however, they may have a larger goal in mind. In a recent interview with PC Gamer brand director for Ubisoft Montreal, Alexandre Remy, said that they are aiming to have over 100 Operators in total for Rainbow Six Siege. “We are looking at developing the game with 100 Operators,” he said. “I’ll let you do the math and work out how many years that [will take]. There’s no reason for us to stop there.”

Considering Rainbow Six Siege currently has 33 Operators, including the latest additions of Ela, Lesion, and Ying, Ubisoft will need to add another 67 if they hope to reach their goal. Currently, Ubisoft has an add rate of 8 new playable characters each year, which means that players could expect another 8 years of DLC content.

Is that really such a bad thing? The recent arrival of Operation Blood Orchid has added a wave of fresh and exciting content, including 3 new operators (mentioned above), a new map and a bunch of welcomed fixes. The game has been out now for almost two years and Ubisoft shows no signs of slowing down! If you wanted to find out more about the latest update, you can check it out here.

Do you think this goal is a lofty one? Does it make a difference for you? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates.

