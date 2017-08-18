Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Is Coming to the West in March 2018

Yakuza 6 Will Conclude the Story of Kazuma Kiryu

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, the final chapter of Kazuma Kiryu, has been given a North American release date of March 20th, 2018. It’s been developed from the ground up on the PS4, and thanks to the new “Dragon Engine,” is the most technically advanced game in the popular series.

SEGA is pulling out all of the stops too with a premium After Hours collector’s edition that will cost $89.99 USD. In it comes a hardcover art book, bar glass, whiskey stones, and more. Time to get your drink on! For fans, this is a must get.

Here is everything that comes packaged with the After Hours premium edition:

· Hardcover Art Book – The intense human drama and magnetic world of Yakuza 6 will be on display in this stunning art book. We’ll have more details on what will fill the pages at a later date.

· 2 Bar Glasses (280ml) – Designed with Kiryu’s ferocious dragon tattoo, these bar glasses are the perfect receptacles for your beverage of choice.

· 2 Ice Stones – Cool down your drinks with a pair of heat action branded ice stones! One features the flame heat action icon, while the other has the Japanese “kiwami” heat action icon. Chilling has never been so… extreme.

· 2 Coasters – A true Yakuza knows how to relax with class, so coasters are a must have when lounging after hours. Protect table surfaces with style by placing your glasses on top of official Tojo Clan branded coasters. Plus, you won’t need to play the “Is this my drink?” game because of their inverted colors!

· An Outer Box – All of these essential tools will be housed within a collectible outer box.

A scaled-down limited edition will also be available that removes the drink set up but will contain the art book which doubles as a disc holder.

Make sure you check out this new gameplay trailer as well:

Once again, Yakuza 6 is releasing on March 20th, 2018 for the PS4. Yakuza 0 was released in January to critical acclaim while Yakuza Kiwami, a remake of the first game, is out on August 29th.

SOURCE: Press Release