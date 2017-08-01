Xbox and Taco Bell Are Giving You a Chance to Win a Brand New Xbox One X

Xbox and Taco Bell Are Teaming up for a Chance to Win an Xbox One X

Over 15 years ago, back in 2001, Taco Bell and Xbox first partnered to launch the original Xbox system, and now Xbox has just announced that they will be teaming up once again. Both companies are giving fans a chance to win the upcoming Xbox One X and it all starts at the end of the month!

Mark your calendars and get your stomachs ready because this promotion starts on August 31st! From August 31st, until October 4th, each Taco Bell $5 Steak Quesatiro Big Box will include a special code for consumers to text for a chance to win the new Xbox One X. Keep in mind that even though the promotion will be ongoing for just over 1 month, the codes will only be available at participating Taco Bell stores while quantities last!

Corporate Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of XBox, Mike Nichols, stated that he was excited to partner with Taco Bell once again for this new promotion. “We have a long history of partnerships with Taco Bell, dating back to the first Xbox, and are excited to once again work together to reward gamers with the opportunity to win Xbox One X.” Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing Officer for Taco Bell, had nothing but good things to say about the partnership as well explaining,“It’s only fitting that the two brands that do ‘boxes’ best and have some of the greatest fans in the world have joined forces to box up the ultimate food and gaming offer for them.”

Winners will be announced approximately every 10 minutes during the promotion! Those who win will be the first to get their hands on the new and exciting Xbox One X, along with Forza Motorsport 7 and a 3 month Xbox Game Pass subscription. So whether you love Taco Bell, or you’re just hoping to win an Xbox One X, you’ll have 35 days to increase your odds of picking up some sweet hardware!

