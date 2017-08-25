Xbox One X Scorpio Edition Is the Fastest Selling Xbox Pre-Order of All Time

The Xbox One X Scorpio Edition Was There, and Just as Quickly It Was Gone

This morning Microsoft revealed that the Xbox One X Scorpio Edition is the fastest selling Xbox console pre-order in history. This special edition of the Xbox One X has sold more times in the past five days since pre-orders began than any previous Xbox console ever!

Microsoft says that they are overwhelmed by the response of fans, because within just a few days, they saw “record-setting sell-out times and are currently sold out in many countries around the world.” And Microsoft is not the only company to announce just how successful the launch of the Xbox One X has been, with GameStop and Media Markt, a German retail chain, joining in with nothing but praise.

Senior Vice President of Merchandising for Gamestop, Bob Puzon, sounds extremely happy with the response: “Microsoft has done it again! The innovation and power behind the new Xbox One X console is driving excitement and demand among our customers worldwide. The speed at which we sold through our initial pre-order supply surpassed expectations, and what we experienced with pre-orders for the original Xbox One console.”

The popular German retail chain Media Markt also commented on just how high the demand has been for the Xbox One X. “A great piece of tech with a great onrush. Microsoft’s high-end console hits the hearts and minds of our console fans. We were absolutely astonished with the run on Microsoft`s new flagship console of the Xbox One family. The Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition was the fastest sold-out Xbox console ever.”

Now if you were one of the lucky fans that were able to get your hands on an Xbox One X, either the Scorpio Edition or the regular, you should pat yourself on the back while many wait out in the cold for more stock to arrive. If you were unsuccessful this past week with pre-orders though, fret not, because Microsoft has stated there is a new wave of pre-orders for the standard edition on the way. More details about this will be announced next month. Recently Aaron Greenberg has said that Microsoft is manufacturing as many units as possible in order to meet the high demand.

Were you able to pick up and Xbox One X? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates.

