Two German Retailers Leak Xbox One X “Project Scorpio Edition”

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Looks Legit

Earlier today, we told why you may want to consider holding off on an Xbox One X, You can check out that full feature here. Today, we also learned that German retailers Saturn and Mediamarkt leaked an alleged “Project Scorpio Edition” of the upcoming Xbox One X.

As you can see in the image above, the controller has a “Project Scorpio” lettering in green. The finish of the unit itself appears to be different from a standard Xbox One. Both listings encourage buyers to pre-order the console before it’s gone forever, indicating that the edition will be limited. This is very similar to the Xbox One Day One edition that was available at launch. The retailers also mention that it’s a console for the biggest fans, the first to experience Xbox One X.

All of this needs to be taken with a grain of salt as Xbox has not released any info about a Project Scorpio or Day One Edition. We have no confirmation on the legitimacy of the leak. That said, this could be announced during the Xbox livestream from Gamescom, Cologne, on Sunday evening. We do know that they’re going to provide pre-order information, and this is probably going to be part of that reveal.

