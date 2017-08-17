Xbox Boss Says Xbox One X Support “Exceeded” Expectations but Crackdown 3 Delay “Disappointing”

Phil Spencer Jumps Back on Twitter

Back in late June, Xbox Boss, Phil Spencer, talked about his personal visits to The Coalition (Gears of War 4 developers) and 343 Industries (Halo 5 developers). After a look at their projects, he said he’s “seen amazing work.” Today, Phil Spencer took to Twitter yet again to comment on the Xbox One X, Gamescom, and Crackdown 3’s delay.

Phil Spencer reported how partners have been “really supporting” Xbox One X, and that after looking at the list of games that will support the Xbox One X he said it had “exceeded” what he thought he’d see. Here is a look at his tweet:

Me 2, I looked at the current list of games doing work for X, exceeded what I thought we’d see. Partners are really supporting. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 16, 2017

He also indicated he personally will not be at Gamescom this year; however, he confirmed some news for the show. He says we should expect to hear more about which games will be supporting the Xbox One X. He didn’t mention any specific games or how many games will be confirmed at Gamescom.

Regretfully I won’t be. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 16, 2017

More detail coming on our Gamescom plans, reviewed what we are showing yesterday with the team. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 16, 2017

He also confirmed regarding Gamecom that more news on the plans will be coming soon.

Finally, Spencer commented on the Crackdown 3 delay saying “It’s always disappointing to move a date” and added, “We are very committed to shipping Crackdown 3 to the level of quality the fans deserve.”

It’s always disappointing to move a date. We are very committed to shipping @Crackdown 3 to the level of quality the fans deserve. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 17, 2017

