A Brand New Xbox One S, Plus 4 Awesome Games Is Available for Only $250 on Amazon Right Now

Amazon Has an Amazing Xbox One S Deal on Now for a Limited Time Only

Have you been waiting for the perfect time to pick up an Xbox One? If you have, you need to look no further because Amazon has you covered. For a limited time Amazon is offering an amazing deal where you can purchase a brand new Xbox One S, with four free games. Sounds pretty nice right? Happy shopping!

If you’re thinking that this deal might be too good to be true, think again! And no, this is not a refurbished Xbox One S that Amazon is trying to sell for cheap. This fantastic offer comes with a brand new 500 GB Xbox One S, a controller and four free games for $250 USD! If you’re wondering what games are included and if this deal truly is worth your time, just remember that an Xbox One S and a controller if often the same price, without any included titles.

But just so you have an idea of just how good the deal is, the four free games included in the bundle are: Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition, Forza Motorsport 6, Halo 5, and Recore! You will receive an email with these four game codes after the console has been shipped, which you can redeem as soon as you have the hardware in your hot little hands. In addition to the four free games included in the bundle, you will also receive a 14 day free trial of Xbox Live Gold, where you’ll be able to download even more games to add to your collection right away. This month the Xbox Live free titles include Bayonetta, Red Faction: Armageddon, Trials Fusion, and Slime Rancher.

You can check out the full bundle details below:

Bundle includes: Xbox One S 500GB Console, 1 Xbox Wireless Controller (with 3.5mm headset jack), HDMI cable (4K Capable), AC Power cable, 14-day Xbox Live Gold Trial With Xbox One S, watch 4k Blu-ray Movies, stream 4K content on Amazon, Netflix, Hulu and Microsoft Movies apps. Experience richer, more luminous colors and video with High Dynamic Range technology Play over 100 console exclusives and a growing library of Xbox 360 games on Xbox One



Honestly, the only reason to pass on an offer this good is because you’re waiting for the Xbox One X. But if you’re looking for something right now, at a fraction of the price of the Xbox One X, this is definitely the deal you want to pull the trigger on. This is a limited time offer, so choose quickly before the bundles are either sold out, or the discount disappears!

SOURCE