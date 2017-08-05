Xbox One Deals: Sweeping Discounts for Final Fantasy XV, Prey, and Formula 1 2017

Xbox One Deals: Pick Up Final Fantasy XV, Prey, Formula 1 2017 and Other Top Titles
This week, we’ve got Final Fantasy XV at 47% off, the new Formula 1 2017 at 27% off, and Prey at 33% off, just the start of our list of discounted Xbox One deals. Scroll down and check out our full offering below!
Xbox One Deals – Games:
- Formula 1 2017 – $43.81 ($16.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $96 ($28.03 Off)
- The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series The New Frontier – $22 ($16.77 Off)
- Batman: A Telltale Series – $97 ($5.02 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $55 ($12.44 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $28.99 ($11.00 Off)
- Prey – $94 ($20.05 Off)
- Tekken 7 – $4 ($11.01 Off)
- Yooka-Laylee – $9 ($19.97 Off)
- King’s Quest Collection – $43 ($10.56 Off)
- Doom – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- For Honor – $80 ($21.19 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $2 ($17.47 Off)
- Overwatch – Origins Edition – $00 ($11.99 Off)
- Abzu – $46 ($6.53 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $36.92 ($23.07 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $ ($12.42 Off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim -Special Edition – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – $99 ($25.00 Off)
- Sunset Overdrive Day One Edition – $12.46 ($27.50 Off)
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided – $ Off)
- Farming Simulator 17 – $30.00 ($19.97 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $49 ($32.50 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition – $88 ($21.11 Off)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $00 ($20.99 Off)
- Mafia III – $85 ($17.14 Off)
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – $88 ($20.11 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- FIFA 17 – $30.88 ($9.00 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $19.85 ($40.00 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians Limited Edition – $40 ($72.59 Off)
- BioShock: The Collection – $24.47 ($15.52 Off)
Xbox One Deals – Hardware:
- Sades SA938 Headset – $49.99 ($150.00 Off)
- Sades SA933 7.1 Surround Headset – $59.99 ($140.00 Off)
- Sades SA926 Headset – $59.99 ($100.00 Off)
- Sades 935 Headset – $39.99 ($60.00 Off)
- G813 3.5mm Wired Headset – $24.99 ($55.00 Off)
- Razer Wildcat – eSports Customizable Premium Controller – $00 ($64.99 Off)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Gears of War 4 JD Fenix Limited Edition – $56.78 ($18.00 Off)
- Sades Over-Ear Stereo Bass Gaming Headphone – $23.99 ($16.00 Off)
- Sades 810 Headset – $27.99 ($62.00 Off)
- Beexcellent Gaming Headset with Mic – $19.99 ($17.00 Off)
- Xbox One Media Remote – $17.97 ($7.02 Off)
That’s all for our Xbox One deals this weekend! Make sure to take a look at our PS4 deals before you go and our list of Windows PC deals coming tomorrow.