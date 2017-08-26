Xbox One Deals Alert: Get Agents of Mayhem, RiME For Cheap Right Now

Xbox One Deals: RiME, Agents of Mayhem headline this week’s super deals

Hey Xbox One owners, we’ve got two big recent titles on sale to tell you about. Xbox One deals this week include RiME at less than $20, as well as the critically-acclaimed Agents of Mayhem, which is 8 bucks off the release price.

Hurry up and jump on these two, because we don’t know how long they’ll last!

Xbox One Deals – Games:

Xbox One Deals – Hardware:

That’s a wrap on our Xbox One deals for this weekend! Be sure to check out our PS4 deals from yesterday and come back for our list of PC Windows deals incoming tomorrow.