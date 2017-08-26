Xbox One Deals Alert: Get Agents of Mayhem, RiME For Cheap Right Now

Xbox One Deals: RiME, Agents of Mayhem headline this week’s super deals
Hey Xbox One owners, we’ve got two big recent titles on sale to tell you about. Xbox One deals this week include RiME at less than $20, as well as the critically-acclaimed Agents of Mayhem, which is 8 bucks off the release price.
Hurry up and jump on these two, because we don’t know how long they’ll last!
Xbox One Deals – Games:
- Agents of Mayhem – $51.99 ($8.00 Off)
- RiME – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- The Surge – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $2999 ($30.00 Off)
- Injustice 2 – $ ($12.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $ ($26.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $27.00 ($12.99 Off)
- Prey – $ ($30.00 Off)
- King’s Quest Collection – $ ($12.00 Off)
- For Honor – $35.92 ($24.00 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $45.22 ($14.00 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $ ($15.00 Off)
- Gears Of War 4 – $ ($36.50 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $($23.00 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition – $($29.00 Off)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $24.97 ($25.00 Off)
- Star Wars: Battlefront – $ ($5.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $ ($11.60 Off)
- FIFA 17 – $29.80 ($10.19 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians Limited Edition – $ ($72.60 Off)
Xbox One Deals – Hardware:
- Sades SA938 Headset – $49.99 ($150.00 Off)
- Sades SA933 7.1 Surround Headset – $59.99 ($140.00 Off)
- Sades SA926 Headset – $59.99 ($100.00 Off)
- Sades 935 Headset – $39.99 ($60.00 Off)
- G813 3.5mm Wired Headset – $23.99 ($60.00 Off)
- Razer Wildcat – eSports Customizable Premium Controller – $00 ($65.99 Off)
- Sades Over-Ear Stereo Bass Gaming Headphone – $23.99 ($16.00 Off)
- Sades 810 Headset – $27.99 ($62.00 Off)
- Beexcellent Gaming Headset with Mic – $16.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Xbox One Media Remote – $17.97 ($7.02 Off)
That’s a wrap on our Xbox One deals for this weekend! Be sure to check out our PS4 deals from yesterday and come back for our list of PC Windows deals incoming tomorrow.