Xbox One Deals Alert: Get Agents of Mayhem, RiME For Cheap Right Now

Share This

 

Xbox One Deals: RiME, Agents of Mayhem headline this week’s super deals

Hey Xbox One owners, we’ve got two big recent titles on sale to tell you about. Xbox One deals this week include RiME at less than $20, as well as the critically-acclaimed Agents of Mayhem, which is 8 bucks off the release price.

Hurry up and jump on these two, because we don’t know how long they’ll last!

xbox one deals

Xbox One Deals – Games:

xbox one deals

Xbox One Deals – Hardware:

That’s a wrap on our Xbox One deals for this weekend! Be sure to check out our PS4 deals from yesterday and come back for our list of PC Windows deals incoming tomorrow.

Related Posts


Suit Up and Roll Out: The Top 5 Agents of Mayhem Team Combinations

This Week’s Best PS4 Deals: Persona 5, RiME, & Valkyria Revolution

PC Deals: 50% Off Prey, Dragon Age: Inquisition and Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition and More

Agents of Mayhem Video Review – A Decent Stopgap Option Until The Next Saints Row

Xbox One Deals: Great Discounts on Prey, Injustice 2 and the King’s Quest Collection
Next
Lost Sphear Details Memories Mechanic
Previous
Final Fantasy XV Director Exploring a Dedicated Level Editor for PC Release