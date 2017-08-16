Microsoft Exclusive Crackdown 3 Delayed yet Again

Crackdown Fans Are Facing a Test of Patience for a Better Game

Earlier today Microsoft delivered news that its highly anticipated title for the Xbox One, Crackdown 3, is being delayed. Officially, the game has seen multiple delays, but the company simply feels that the current product needs more time in order to fulfill its promise of a quality experience.

Thus, as of today, Crackdown 3 has been moved from its November 2017 release date to Spring 2018. We could be looking at another six months of wait time. But Shannon Loftis, Publishing general manager for Microsoft Studios, says it’s necessary for the dev teams, which include Sumo Digital, Reagent Games, and Cloudgine. Such is the report from Polygon:

“We’re very excited about Crackdown 3, and so are many fans, and so it’s a difficult call to move the release date. However, we want to make sure to deliver the right game, with the right quality, and at the right time. Crackdown 3 is a hugely ambitious game and we want to ensure we deliver the right experiences all the way through every part of the game, whether that’s campaign, co-op multiplayer or our competitive multiplayer mode, Wrecking Zone. Getting the balance right between the three modes is important, and we are going to take the extra development time to ensure that. Gamers can expect Crackdown 3 in Spring of 2018.”

Crackdown 3, many will remember, is the innovative title designed to showcase Microsoft’s cloud-based physics. Being an innovative IP, fans have patiently dealt with the fact that complex changes lead to delays. Back at E3 2014, the game shot for a 2016 release date. Three years later, this is where we are.

“Crackdown 3 is an incredibly ambitious project that pushes the technological envelope with immersive true 4K gameplay, cloud-computing competitive multiplayer and a sprawling and futuristic open world,” Loftis continued. “The team has been working extremely hard to deliver a great experience for fans and this extra time will help us do just that.”

With all the time spent on development, the game recently received some flak after new gameplay videos showcased what many fans considered less than ideal graphics. Despite all the merits of Crackdown 3‘s platform-based gameplay, the visuals have proven enough to curb enthusiasm. “Among other items, we are taking the extra time to focus on the visual polish so gamers can feel completely immersed in a living world,” said Loftis. Therefore, instead of pushing out a game that’s fine, Microsoft is taking the extra time to make it the best that it can be.

Furthermore, according to Loftis, the change of release date brings another convenience. The latter end of 2017 promises several triple-A releases; therefore, Crackdown 3 is avoiding a crowded season.

“Not only are there several new Xbox exclusives such as Forza Motorsport 7, Cuphead, Super Lucky’s Tale, and the console launch exclusive PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, there is an incredible list of titles coming this holiday including Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Call of Duty: WWII, Star Wars Battlefront II, Destiny 2, and more — with many of these titles enhanced to play better on Xbox One X. With so many great exclusives and new games to play, Crackdown 3 would have shipped into an incredibly crowded market.

“I’m proud of the progress and dedication the Crackdown 3 team has shown and their deep passion and love for this IP. We think it deserves the time we’re giving it, we think our partners deserve the extra time, to ensure we deliver the experience that Crackdown fans deserve. We hope they love it as much as we do.”

As a result of this delay, Microsoft’s new Xbox One X console will arrive without a launch title. Nevertheless, the company has promised better visuals on all exclusives. Considering the turn of events, however, what are your thoughts? Let us know your anticipation level for Crackdown 3 in the comments below.

