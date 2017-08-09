Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Has Weird Mini TV Shows, Check Out An Episode

New Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Video

Wolfenstein is one of those series whose very name is iconic. Ever since Wolfenstein: The New Order, fans have been itching at the opportunity to storm the Nazi strongholds alongside protagonist William Blazkowicz. Today, Bethesda released a new video showcasing some of the strange TV shows that appear in the game. In Nazi-occupied America, even the smallest pleasures come with big risks. As we learn in this episode of Trust in Brother – one of the TV shows that appear in the world of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – there is no such thing as “just a little chocolate.” Or, as big brother Dale puts it: “Good nutrition is a matter of state security.” Watch this episode of Trust in Brother to see a twisted Nazi-fied take on a classic American sitcom.

The following was submitted to COGconnected from the publisher:

Trust in Brother

“I’m still going to have to inform on you!” Sometimes life isn’t easy when you’re Ronnie and you’re always getting caught doing FUN (Following Unlawful Nature) things in Trust in Brother – a heartwarming comedy show for the whole family. Giggle your hearts out as the gluttonous Ronnie gorges on milk chocolate bars. Chuckle until your belt buckles burst as Ronnie dances to degenerate music that threatens to send him into a spiral of drugs, crime, and political deviance. But whenever Ronnie stumbles, his big brother Dale will always be there to catch him – and inform on him to the authorities! With a resounding endorsement from our Beloved Führer himself, you’re in for eine großartige Zeit – a hoot of a time! Trust in Brother is filmed before a live studio audience.

Produced in partnership with MachineGames and Bethesda Softworks, these videos will appear throughout the game as part of the world-building in Wolfenstein II. We’ve already released Liesel and German… Or Else! Stay tuned for even more videos that’ll give you a glimpse into the world BJ Blazkowicz will be saving from Nazi oppression in The New Colossus.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus releases on October 27, 2017, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Winner of more than 100 awards at E3 2017, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus also received four nominations from the official E3 Game Critics Awards (including Best of Show) and won Best Action Game.

Source: Press Release