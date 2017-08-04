The WNBA Makes Its Video Game Debut in NBA Live 18

The Same Attention to Player Detail Can Be Expected

EA is making video game basketball history with the inclusion of WNBA teams and players in NBA Live 18, it was announced. A new mode called WNBA Play Now will league’s roster and has been balanced accordingly to “reflect the unique play style of the league and skills of its players.”

EA didn’t stop there either. For added authenticity, EA Tiburon conducted head scans of famed WNBA stars like Maya Moore, Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, Sylvia Fowles, Alisha Gray, Chelsea Grey, and Alyssa Thomas and had motion capture animation done with Kelsey Plum, the 2017 WNBA first draft pick.

“We are delighted to collaborate and make history with EA as NBA LIVE 18 becomes the first video game to feature the WNBA’s full roster of teams and players,” said WNBA President Lisa Borders. “With EA’s expertise and ingenuity, the game will provide a terrific platform to showcase the players and the league, enabling fans to experience the WNBA in a new, exciting way.”

EA Sports has brought women teams to its sports lineup in FIFA 16 and again in FIFA 17. Similar to its soccer series, the WNBA teams won’t be playable in the game’s career modes or against NBA teams. They are, however, playable offline or online against other WNBA teams. Speaking to Polygon, senior producer Mike Mahar hinted that there is a possibility of individual WNBA players making an appearance in NBA Live 18’s Street mode. This mode allows players to create their own athlete and compete at well-known venues in a handful of co-op games.

NBA Live 18 is ready to launch in September on PS4 and Xbox One. A demo is on its way on August 11th.

SOURCE: Press release