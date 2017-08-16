We Happy Few Leaves Early Access in April 2018

We Happy Few’s Price to Increase After It Leaves Early Access

Compulsion Games is teaming up with Gearbox Publishing to bring the British dystopic survival game, We Happy Few, out of Early Access on April 13th, 2018. The game has been in Early Access since its July 2016’s release, and while there was some media coverage of the title after its striking trailer, things have quieted down since. That said, We Happy Few players can look forward to game-changing updates before it comes to retail next year.





On the game’s Steam page, the team notes that the most substantial change will be the addition of its story mode. In the current state, only the first five minutes of it are available. “When released, the full game will be approximately 2.5x bigger than the current version in Early Access, complete with the full story of our 3 characters.” Furthermore, they clarify by story content that they will add narrative areas, cutscenes, and the addition of two more characters too. Besides that, players can look forward to exploring seven islands versus the current four available next year. As it stands, the Early Access version has a pretty good standing with Steam reviews even though it mostly gives players a sandbox experience showcasing the gameplay mechanics.

When the title re-launches next year with the added content, it will be almost two years. Thus, it’ll be interesting if the game will get a second wind like No Man’s Sky after its huge content update. That said, early adopters of We Happy Few will enjoy a nice %15 discount from the retail version’s price.

We Happy Few is set for a release Xbox One, PC, and PS 4 on April 13th, 2018.

Source: Press Release