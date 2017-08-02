Unsung Story Staying That Way for Quite a Bit Longer

Oft-Delayed Kickstarter Game Starting From Scratch with New Developer

Some Kickstarter stories end up with tragic endings. Development goes nowhere, the money runs out or the whole thing was a scam. In the case of Unsung Story, expectant fans were sure it couldn’t get worse after Playdek announced they were halting development on the game. Then they updated the site yesterday to tell everyone they were quitting. But wait! There’s a silver lining!

Little Orbit, a small studio mostly known for making… licensed kids games, has taken over development of Unsung Story. Yes, their resume is a bit worrisome, but they’re passionate about this project. Matthew Scott, Little Orbit’s CEO, stated that he’s “a true gamer at heart,” one whose “first love has always been turn-based tactics games.” Besides, it’s not like they could make a worse game than nothing at all.

The entire project has been a real rollercoaster for fans. Playdek promised a new turn-based tactics game in the vein of Final Fantasy Tactics and Tactics Ogre. They even recruited Yasumi Matsuno to ensure that specific flavour came through in the final product as much as possible. This meant hopes soared all the higher before they were utterly dashed on the rocks of failure. Now that the project has been handed off to a team that hopefully makes some more progress, fans will only have to wait a few more years before getting what they paid for. That’s enough time to play through all the turn-based tactics games that currently exist, and maybe make one of your own. Still, at least it might be coming in the future.

