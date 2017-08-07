Ubisoft CEO Confirms There Is a Deal in Place With Microsoft for Assassin’s Creed Origins

Ubisoft CEO Says They Have a Deal in Place With Microsoft for Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Origins was officially unveiled during Microsoft’s E3 press briefing and up until now it has been shown quite a bit on the Xbox One X. Of course this has led many to wonder if the two companies had struck up a marketing deal and in a recent interview with Gamespot, this was confirmed.

In a recent interview with Gamespot, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot confirmed that the company does have a deal in place with Microsoft. Although Guillemot did not get into specifics, it is likely this deal is similar to the one the two companies had in 2014 for the launch of Assassin’s Creed Unity. Guillemot says that Microsoft brings a lot of power to the table with the Xbox One X, “We did a deal with Microsoft on Assassin’s Creed: Origins, which is taking really good advantage of the power of the machine. We like very much what they are doing because instead of having a Kinect or something this time the industry went after more power for the machine, so more immersion, better AI, and overall better games.”

Guillemot suggests that there is a lot of potential for Assassin’s Creed Origins because of their partnership with Microsoft. “[I]t means the industry will grow because the better the experiences, the more people want to have it. We think it has a good potential. If Microsoft is really behind it, it can do well.” This also reveals that Ubisoft is definitely on board with the Xbox One X, although it would be unlike them not to be considering they are always one of the first companies to jump on board with new hardware! They were of course among the first supporters of the Wii, DS, 3DS, PS Vita, Wii U, PS Move, Kinect, VR, and even the recent Nintendo Switch.

Assassin’s Creed Origins launches on October 27th for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Are you surprised that the two companies have a deal in place? What do you think this means for Sony? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

SOURCE