Ubisoft Reveals a Huge Collaboration Between Assassin’s Creed and Final Fantasy XV at Gamescom 2017

Ubisoft Has Announced a Collaboration Between Assassin’s Creed and Final Fantasy XV

At Gamescom this year Ubisoft revealed a colloboration between Assassin’s Creed and Final Fantasy XV, that is as awesome as it sounds! Fans of both games should keep their calendars open for when the collaboration kicks off later this month.

According to Ubisoft the idea stems from an informal meeting between the development teams of Assassin’s Creed and Final Fantasy XV almost three years ago during the Tokyo Game Show. The informal meeting was originally just a way for both teams to appreciate and express admiration of each other’s work, and now it’s become something much bigger. The collaboration will result in the two popular franchises honoring each other’s gaming universes.

During Gamescom 2017, the two teams revealed this huge partnership with a piece of artwork featuring Bayek from Assassin’s Creed Origins and Noctis from Final Fantasy XV. Everyone at the show also had the opportunity to have the artwork signed by Ashraf Ismail, game director of Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Hajime Tabata, director of Final Fantasy XV. You can check out the sweet new artwork below.

While this is the first official mention of the collaboration between the two development teams, fans who have paid particular attention to the Final Fantasy XV trailer from November 2016, the announcement trailer for Assassin’s Creed, and the Assassin’s Creed Origins Gamescom trailer might have noticed sooner. All of these trailers have Easter eggs within, that while unofficial, made reference to this newly announced partnership. Ismail had this to say about the exciting collaboration, “This collaboration is the result of being huge fans.There’s a lot of respect between the two teams and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the opportunity to pay homage to each other’s work.”

The collaboration begins on August 30, as Final Fantasy XV players who have obtained the Dream Egg from the ongoing Moogle Chocobo Carnival event will receive an Assassin’s Creed outfit for Noctis for free. The very next day, August 31st, will see the release of the free Assassin’s Festival DLC for Final Fantasy XV. This DLC is set to transform the town of Lestallum, where there will be signs and banners all over, complete with brand new activities to play. Of course this Festival wouldn’t be complete without some additional themed items, including another outfit from Assassin’s Creed, as well as abilities enabling Noctis to act like a character the AC franchise.

Assassin’s Creed Origins will launch on October 27th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Are you excited about this collaboration between the two franchises? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates.

SOURCE