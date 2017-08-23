Share This

 

Toys R Us Issues Statement About SNES Classic Pre-Orders As Fans Irate Over Shortage

Toys R Us Will Have Some in Stores Launch Day

Given how everyone lost their minds over last year’s Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that pre-orders for the SNES Classic Edition sold out in minutes when they opened up early Tuesday. We know a few lucky people who scored a console but the bulk of us were mightily disappointed. It is certainly frustrating for nearly everyone trying to get one. Recognizing some of the outcries, Toys R Us has issued an official statement concerning SNES Classic Edition pre-orders.

The statement is a good news and bad news type situation. Take a look at the tweet, which was sent as a response to a fan who had asked if they’d need to lose sleep over the fear of missing the pre-order rush (which is exactly what happened with Amazon and Best Buy pre-orders, which went up around one in the morning). Toys R Us responded:

Bottomline, there will be no pre-orders from Toys R Us which good news for those of you who were unable to pre-order through GameStop, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart.

That being said, you are going to have to line up. Toys R Us opens on the morning of September 29. If word gets out that this is one of the last places to secure a console, then you may actually need to get there the night before and camp out. Sounds nuts but given the demand, we absolutely expect some lines.

