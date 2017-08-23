Toys R Us Issues Statement About SNES Classic Pre-Orders As Fans Irate Over Shortage

Toys R Us Will Have Some in Stores Launch Day

Given how everyone lost their minds over last year’s Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that pre-orders for the SNES Classic Edition sold out in minutes when they opened up early Tuesday. We know a few lucky people who scored a console but the bulk of us were mightily disappointed. It is certainly frustrating for nearly everyone trying to get one. Recognizing some of the outcries, Toys R Us has issued an official statement concerning SNES Classic Edition pre-orders.

The statement is a good news and bad news type situation. Take a look at the tweet, which was sent as a response to a fan who had asked if they’d need to lose sleep over the fear of missing the pre-order rush (which is exactly what happened with Amazon and Best Buy pre-orders, which went up around one in the morning). Toys R Us responded:

The SNES Mini will be available in our stores on 9/29. There will be no pre-orders for this item. TY! — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) August 22, 2017

Bottomline, there will be no pre-orders from Toys R Us which good news for those of you who were unable to pre-order through GameStop, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart.

That being said, you are going to have to line up. Toys R Us opens on the morning of September 29. If word gets out that this is one of the last places to secure a console, then you may actually need to get there the night before and camp out. Sounds nuts but given the demand, we absolutely expect some lines.

Would you stand in line to get one? Tell us in the comments below.

SOURCE