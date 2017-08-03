Tomb Raiding, Ancient Egypt Edition, Is Making a Return in Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Origins is Reinventing Tomb Raiding in Ancient Egypt

In the latest issue of OPM, a popular magazine offering the latest PlayStation news, the creative director of Assassin’s Creed Origins, has confirmed that tomb raiding will be making a return! This will be a reinvention of the tomb raiding and grave robbing that last appeared in Assassin’s Creed 2.

Considering the game takes place in ancient Egypt, where grave robbing and tomb raiding happened aplenty, it seems like the perfect time to bring back this iconic style of play from Assassin’s Creed 2. Ashraf Ismail, the creative director of Assassin’s Creed Origins, has confirmed that Ubisoft has added “quite a few tombs” into the game. These tombs will vary from classical puzzles, to both navigation puzzles and challenges. Most of these tombs are said to be built from real ones the team researched!

Assassin’s Creed Origins looks to resuscitate the authentic feeling of the ancient world, much like Assassin’s Creed 2 did, which means that Ubisoft has been consulting historians throughout the design process. And if it’s anything like St Mark’s Basilica in Venice from AC 2, this is definitely something to get excited about!

Ismail had this to say about the work his team has put into the upcoming title, “So we put a lot of effort into recreating these tombs. Everything that is actually known we’ve mapped it out, we have images, we have research that’s been done on tombs, we actually try to replicate it as close as possible. So for example, the Greek pyramid, all the chambers, all the corridors are an authentic representation. Now, of course, we have a bit of fun and go a bit further, like, what are the secret chambers that have not been discovered yet?”

Assassin’s Creed Origins will be released on October 27th for the PlayStation, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited to see just how much detail has gone into making this game and are you looking forward to robbing some graves? Let us know in the comments and keep it locked for updates!

SOURCE