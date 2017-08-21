THQ Nordic’s Title ‘BioMutant’ Has Been Officially Revealed, Slated for 2018

BioMutant Officially Unveiled By THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic has officially revealed BioMutant, an “open-world post-apocalyptic kung fu fable” that is set to release next year. And if that wasn’t exciting enough, there will be a collector’s edition available upon release as well, offering more than a couple bonuses.

Experiment 101’s title is set to release sometime during 2018, and while a release window was not announced, it was confirmed that a collector’s edition of BioMutant will be available. This collector’s edition comes with a soundtrack CD, a figurine, and some fabric artwork for $119.99 USD. BioMutant is currently in development in Stockholm, Sweden, under the Swedish studio Experiment 101, founded by a former Avalanche Studios creative director Stefan Ljungqvist.

The game’s official website states that BioMutant will let players “change their character’s abilities and appearance with powerful mutations, bionic prosthetics and weapons.” This means that although the main character is a racoon-like creature, players will be able to modify their character however they like, adding claws, barbed tails and wings for example. And that’s not all. Players will earn “psi-mutations” like levitation, robotic limbs or telekinesis!

Although players will have the ability to wield a large variety of weapons, including close and long-range ones alike, it may be your character’s martial arts abilities that will be the deadliest weapons in the game. “The martial arts style combat system allows you maximum freedom of movement and agility while mixing shooting, melee and powers from your mutations. Acquiring new Wushu combat styles through progression, and learning from masters you’ll meet, constantly adds to your choices and makes sure combat never gets old.”

If you think BioMutant sounds awesome, you can check out the colorful, post-apocalyptic world in the announcement trailer below. It will be released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

What do you think? Are you excited to see what else NHQ Nordic has up their sleeves for BioMutant? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates.

