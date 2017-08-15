The Escapists 2 Reveals Two New Prisons to Bust Out of in New Trailer

The Escapists 2 is Taking to the Sea

Looks like it’s gonna be a 16-bit day for me. Team17 and Mouldy Toof Studios released a brand new trailer for The Escapists 2 with a focus on transport prisons, one of the new features of this sequel.

The new trailer showcases 3 of the 10 prisons within the game, which share a unique twist, all 3 are different types of prisoner transport vehicles! How do you escape a boat? Or a moving mega-prison-bus? Simple … right? Inmates will need to act quick and employ their stealth skills if they’re to escape the new timed prisons, which feature a variety of transit methods for the pixelated prisoners including:

Cougar Creek Railroad (The Train!)

Amtrak ain’t got nothing on this locomotive. Locked up on a hurling train chugging across the Cougar Creek Railroad, you and the vultures overhead know what fate awaits once this train reaches the end of the line. If you plan to see another sunrise you’d better disembark by whatever means necessary.

H.M.S Orca (The Boat!)

Also known as the Scientology Sea Org simulator, onboard the H.M.S Orca you’ll find a pity of prisoners who are being shipped off in droves to a remote island far, far away from civilization. Not keen on being marooned, you’d much prefer to find a way off the boat before you stand about as much chance as a fish out of water.

Air Force Con (The Plane!)

You’re Nicholas Cage in Con Air! Will you befriend your John Malkovich, or will you be flying coach? On Air Force Con, you better fasten your seatbelt! Only the most hardened of criminals get an entire plane during the escort phase. One thing’s for sure though – it’s a one-way-ticket, so you’d better act fast before landing.





Watch the trailer below:

The Escapists 2 will launch on August 22nd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC with a Nintendo Switch version to follow. Players can pre-order the game now via Steam, the Xbox Store and the PlayStation Store, with a physical version for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One available from select retailers.

