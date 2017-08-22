Ubisoft’s The Crew 2 Already Taking Pre-orders for Exclusive Cars

The Crew 2 Looks to Improve on Open World Racing

Ubisoft announced that The Crew 2, the sequel to their open-world driving franchise, will release on March 16, 2018. The game will be available on PlayStation 4 Pro, regular PS4, Xbox One X/not-X and Windows PC. Players can still sign up now for a chance to have beta access.

From coast to coast, players will experience the thrill of a huge open world USA completely reshaped for motorsports. In The Crew 2, drivers will explore America and compete to be a champion of Motornation by collecting a wide variety of exotic cars, bikes, boats and planes and dominating the motorsports scene on the land, on the water and in the air. They will find challenges and inspiration among four different motorsports families: street racing, off-road, pro-racing and freestyle, and are a given a deep set of options among a wide selection of vehicle types.

The Crew 2 implements the Fast Fav feature, giving players the ability to seamlessly switch between their favorite ground, water and air vehicles with the push of a button. Players can race full throttle off the Golden Gate Bridge and transform instantly into a speedboat as they hit the Bay, catch a huge wave and seamlessly transition into a stunt plane and fly away into the sunset. Players enjoy total freedom to ride any way they want.

Players will also put their racing skills to the test in the widest range of competitive disciplines. In addition to previously announced street racing, powerboat racing, aerobatics, jet sprint and rally raid, three more disciplines are being introduced this week at Gamescom. Drift will have street racing fans burn rubber and take every curve in style to score points with every glorious slide, while the Alpha Grand Prix single-seater is tailored for the pro-racers in search of the perfect line. A Motocross muddy track is waiting for off-road specialists to master the dirt and own every bump.





This week, Ubisoft is also announcing The Crew 2 pre-order offers. Those who pre-order the Legendary Motors pack can nab the Mercedes-AMG C 63 Touring Car 2016 and the HARLEY-DAVIDSON® IRON 883™ 2017.

Or go one tier higher and pre-order the Deluxe Edition, featuring the vehicles from the Legendary Motors and the FORD F-150 RAPTOR RACE TRUCK 2017, the ABARTH 500 2008 MONSTER TRUCK EDITION, PILATUS PC-21 aerobatics plane, and three unique racing outfits to customize your player avatar.

Or just pre-order the Gold Edition and get all this plus a season pass so you won’t miss out on any vehicles. The choice is yoooooooooours!

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE