Share This

 

Target Offers 30% off for Pre-Ordering Call of Duty WW2 & Other Big Titles

Pre-Orders Are as Low as $1

There are plenty of great games arriving later this year, and Target decided to get in on the hype train. Their latest flier presents a limited-time promotion held by the retailer. Simply pre-order any select game and get 30% off in-stock games.

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Courtesy of Wario64 on Twitter, the Target promotion lists the games available for pre-order. These apply to both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The best part is that you only have to put down $1 for the pre-order and the pre-order isn’t locked. Since Target doesn’t make you commit, you can cancel the pre-order if you so choose.

As you can see, the games available for pre-order are Star Wars: Battlefront IIDestiny 2, Madden NFL 18, NBA 2K 18, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Call of Duty: WW2, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and Super Mario Odyssey. Thus, if you were already planning to buy one of the games on this list, Target may be doing you a solid.

All you have to do as the buyer is visit the gaming section of the store. There, you will find the pre-order cards for select games (they look like gift cards). Then take it up to the cash register and set down your $1 pre-order. Plus, take your game of choice and enjoy that 30% discount.

You have a limited time to take advantage of Target’s deal, so get going while the going’s good. And as usual, check back for deals, updates, and more of the latest news as we learn about it. Until then,

Happy shopping

SOURCE

Related Posts


Call of Duty WW2 ‘Valor Edition’ Comes with a Glorious Bronze Statue

Destiny 2 Pre-Orders Very High; DLC Will Be as Important as the Main Game

EA Delivers Info on Star Wars Battlefront II’s Battlepoint System

Call of Duty: WWII Beta Players Will Earn Some Sweet Rewards

Sony Has Revealed Limited Edition Destiny 2 Bundles and a Slick DualShock 4 Controller
Next
Spelunky Creator’s next Project Is Half Game Jam, Half Faux Retro Game Anthology
Previous
Murderous Vendettas and Online Conquest Detailed for Shadow of War