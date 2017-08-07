Target Offers 30% off for Pre-Ordering Call of Duty WW2 & Other Big Titles

Pre-Orders Are as Low as $1

There are plenty of great games arriving later this year, and Target decided to get in on the hype train. Their latest flier presents a limited-time promotion held by the retailer. Simply pre-order any select game and get 30% off in-stock games.

Courtesy of Wario64 on Twitter, the Target promotion lists the games available for pre-order. These apply to both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The best part is that you only have to put down $1 for the pre-order and the pre-order isn’t locked. Since Target doesn’t make you commit, you can cancel the pre-order if you so choose.

30% off in-stock any PS4/XBO games when reserving an upcoming game for $1 at Target (in-store) pic.twitter.com/8UBz8HKOKJ — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 6, 2017

As you can see, the games available for pre-order are Star Wars: Battlefront II, Destiny 2, Madden NFL 18, NBA 2K 18, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Call of Duty: WW2, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and Super Mario Odyssey. Thus, if you were already planning to buy one of the games on this list, Target may be doing you a solid.

All you have to do as the buyer is visit the gaming section of the store. There, you will find the pre-order cards for select games (they look like gift cards). Then take it up to the cash register and set down your $1 pre-order. Plus, take your game of choice and enjoy that 30% discount.

You have a limited time to take advantage of Target’s deal, so get going while the going’s good. And as usual, check back for deals, updates, and more of the latest news as we learn about it. Until then,

Happy shopping

SOURCE