Take-Two Interactive Pushes Away Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Questions

Publishers and distributors of upcoming, open-world western action title Red Dead Redemption 2, Take-Two Interactive, recently released their quarterly financial results. During a customary conference call which allowed various outlets to ask questions about upcoming releases and financial outlooks, Take-Two Interactive completely pushed away incoming questions which focused on the (hopefully) eventual Red Dead Redemption 2 PC release, which makes it seem as if publishing to PC isn’t a priority for the team in the slightest.

After the reveal late last year that the game only had intentions on coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, naturally, the questions came in about Red Dead Redemption 2 releasing for PC, and people wanted to know if the publisher had plans to bring the title on the home platform.

“Any consideration for Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC?” – The big question hit initially as the second part of a two-part question and, after answering the first part, there was complete silence. When asked again about the PC status of Red Dead Redemption 2, Take-Two brushed the question off with the reply “You know, any updates about any of our titles will come from our labels.”

Later on, Take-Two Interactive went on to state (in response to an unrelated question) that the the PC market is something that can not go ignored. “The PC market is vibrant for us. It’s a core market, a predominantly digital market. So, for us, the PC market is very important and something we really focus on.” However, they went on to claim that whether or not they value PC “really depends on the title,” and that they handle their PC releases on a “title-by-title basis.”

What are your thoughts about Take-Two Interactive’s dodgy PC answers? Which platform would you prefer to play Red Dead Redemption 2 on? Let us know in the comments below!

