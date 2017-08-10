Live Out Your Superman Power Fantasies with Megaton Rainfall

Play with Mach Speed Flight and God-Level Strength in Megaton Rainfall

If you’ve ever wanted to be Superman, maybe this is your game? Megaton Rainfall is a superhero sim coming next month to PS4 and PSVR. The latest trailer just dropped, and holy cow does this ever look like a proper Superman sim.

The basic premise of the game places you in control of superbeing capable of crazy fast flight, with basic attacks that can level buildings and alien warships alike. You’re pretty much unkillable, meaning the challenge is to minimize collateral damage from your fights with the invaders. You wanna win, you have to make sure as few people as possible are killed by your insane god-tier powers. Personal responsibility for your actions as a superhero? Sold!

The game will be playable at this year’s gamescom, presumably in PSVR. You can use either system to go through the game, though thankfully the VR version has fewer screen shakes and such. I can’t help but worry that mach speed flight might make people a bit nauseous. Especially without a plane! The official release date for Megaton Rainfall is September 26th, 2017 for PS4 and PSVR. Hopefully we’ll also get a Steam release a little later. For now, check out the trailer! That’s some reeeeaally fast flying.

SOURCE: Press release