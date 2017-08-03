Super Mario Odyssey Official Rating – Not Suitable for Kids under 10

The Super Mario Odyssey Official Rating States It’s Not Suitable for Kids under 10 Years Old

With the Super Mario Odyssey official rating getting a solid E10+ from the ESRB, parents may be surprised to find that the game isn’t recommended for children under the age of 10 years old. This will make Super Mario Odyssey the first mainline Mario title to be not suitable for absolutely every one of all ages, leaving many gamers wondering what exactly makes this game meant for older audiences.

Aside from Nintendo stamping the ESRB rating onto the Super Mario Odyssey official page as well as the official Nintendo website, whatever Nintendo has put into the game to bring it to an E10+ still remains a mystery, as no further information has been made available at this point in time. However, the Australian game classification lists that there are mild violence and themes in the game, driving its PG rating in the region.

While theories are rolling in as to why the title has been given this rating, they seem to all be centered around the setting of New Donk City. This new and realistic setting brings actual, real-life features to the game such as humans, cars, skyscrapers, and, most likely, realistic perils that Mario will have to encounter that go far beyond his usual duties of stomping Goombas and eating mushrooms. It’s also possible that Peach’s unwilling marriage to Bowser could feature some kind of champagne toast, which would be a direct reference to alcohol.

Go Nintendo did note that there have been a handful of Mario spin-off titles, such as the Mario & Sonic games, that have also received an E10+ rating, but this sole entry will be the very first time any core game in the Mario franchise has been given any title other than E for Everyone.

Nintendo plans to release Super Mario Odyssey on the Nintendo Switch on October 27th, 2017. Will you be grabbing a copy and taking part in the action? Let us know in the comments below!

SOURCE