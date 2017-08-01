Stardew Valley’s Multiplayer Mode Gets a Release Window

Stardew Valley Multiplayer Beta Test at End of 2017 for Steam Players

Stardew Valley fans can know when to expect sharing that farming life bliss with a friend as the game’s multiplayer mode now has a release window of 2018. The multiplayer patch will come to Steam players first while console players will be getting the patch later on with Nintendo Switch getting it first for consoles. The indie smash hit remains a favorite for getting so much right about what gamers loved about the Harvest Moon series. And of course, the fact that it’s a one-man team that did the work for the game makes it all the more impressive.



On the game’s official site, the developer noted that adding multiplayer to the game was not easy.

“[The] effort so far has been focused on overcoming the biggest technical hurdle: synchronising multiple games over the Internet. Almost every source file has been touched, and 15,000 lines of code have been rewritten. Retrofitting multiplayer into a game that didn’t have it originally is notoriously hard.”

The developer also revealed some gameplay details about this upcoming multiplayer mode. First off, player-to-player marriage, a widely requested feature for this mode will be implemented. They’re still working out the kinks of the gameplay system for progressing the relationship for both players.

Stardew Valley is currently out for all major platforms: Windows, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

Source: Official Site