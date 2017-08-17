Nintendo Switch and Splatoon 2 Shoot to the Top of American Game Sales

Sony Comes in at a Close 2nd

This day in August, the NPD released their results for hardware and software sales for the month of July. Apparently, all sales have witnessed an increase. But, only one company took the lead and that was Nintendo.

According to the results, Nintendo’s hardware sales were boosted by the release of new Switch stock. As you can imagine, console sales were further boosted by the release of first-party title Splatoon 2. Thus, Splatoon 2 topped the competition in software sales while Nintendo Switch topped hardware. These were followed closely by Sony profits. See below.

The top twenty games for the month of July 2017. The list is limited to physical copies.

Splatoon 2 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Injustice 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Overwatch Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege NBA 2K17 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Call of Duty: Black Ops III Minecraft Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare MLB 17: The Show ARMS Battlefield 1 Mass Effect Andromeda Tekken 7

Since the list does not include digital sales, overall units shifted cannot be taken into account. However, Nintendo is clearly the top publisher with three in-house titles in the top 10.

Furthermore, as pointed out by DualShockers, RPG sales have witnessed a year-on-year increase, approximately 50%. This is thanks to the merits of Japanese and Western titles like Horizon: Zero Dawn, Persona 5, NieR: Automata, Mass Effect Andromeda, and the list goes on.

When it comes to consoles, Nintendo Switch managed to take July but is still behind the PlayStation 4 in terms of units sold this year. But we must remember, it launched in March and is still in the process of meeting demand.

It will be interesting to see how the lineup changes once the Xbox One X arrives. Microsoft’s console has, so far, seen a 9% year-on-year increase. And judging by the list alone, the company is witnessing a bit of a dry spell when it comes to software. Check back for updates as time goes by.