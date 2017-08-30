South Park: The Fractured But Whole Contains Nudity, “Defecating” and “Obscured Sex Act”

South Park: The Fractured But Whole ESRB Rating Revealed

After numerous delays, South Park: The Fractured But Whole will finally be available on October 17 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. Recently, the game was rated by ESRB, and the rating gives us an idea of what kind of glorious nastiness you can expect to see and hear when you play the game. The game is rated M (no surprise here) due to a glut of reasons which include Blood and Gore, Mature Humor, Nudity, Sexual Content, Strong Language, Use of Drugs, and Violence.

The rating write-up includes a summary of why the game got the M rating which reveals some of the insanity you can expect in October when you’re playing this game.

Here are the full details:

“This is a role-playing game, based on the animated South Park TV show, in which players assume the role of a new kid in town embarking on an adventure to uncover an evil criminal element. Players engage in turn-based combat by moving around a grid and selecting attacks from a menu. Players use various weapons (e.g., blades, claws), blasts of energy/ice/lightning, and melee attacks during combat. Blood-splatter effects occur often, and cutscenes occasionally depict “cartoony” dismemberment or decapitation.”

“The game includes several instances of mature humor, racial humor, and sexual material: characters are depicted urinating and defecating; one extended sequence (in a strip club) depicts a character performing a lap dance while emitting flatulence; one scene depicts a towel character performing an obscured sex act on a man in an alley; another scene shows a man watching security monitors and repeatedly reaching for lubrication behind his desk—all sequences are depicted in a cartoony and over-the-top manner.”

“Characters are sometimes depicted nude (e.g, breasts, buttocks, male genitalia). During the course of the game, players can observe characters snorting lines of cocaine, and in one level, players must complete a quest to bring a marijuana prescription to a character.”

While at E3 2017, COGconnected had a chance to sit down with the latest build of Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s creation. We played a hilarious 20-minute demo and one thing is for certain, those foul mouth kids from South Park are back in fine form. The gang from South Park is as filthy as ever. Check out our preview here.

