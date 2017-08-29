Set the Date: Sony Pre-Tokyo Game Show Presser Scheduled for September 19th

Hold Onto Your Butts: Sony Pre-Tokyo Game Show 2017 Presser Expected to Leak JUICE

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan and Asia just released the time and date for its Tokyo Game Show press conference. It will take place on September 19th at 12 AM PDT/4 PM Japan time/3 AM EDT.

Sony hasn’t confirmed what titles will be featured, but it’s pretty likely they’ll have one or two bombshells of new announcements amidst BORING PS4/PS4 Pro sales figures for the region. If you want to stick around for number crunching, be my guest YOU NERDS. The livestream channel has a countdown and Live reminder up right now, so if you want to wait for almost a month, you can watch it tick down below:

Sony is expected to talk more about Sega’s Yakuza Online, the GTA of the Triad, and a game based on Fist of the North Star, which were just announced. Expect to hear about several Japan-only exclusives as well. The Tokyo Game Show 2017 will start on September 21st through September 22nd for industry-only, and then the grubby public can come in on the 23rd and 24th.

Also some pretty interesting artwork to advertise the Tokyo Game Show 2017:





