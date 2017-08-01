SNES Classic Available for Pre-Order – We’re Serious This Time

Really, Truly, Madly, Deeply You Can Pre-Order the SNES Classic for Reals

Walmart has been shunned by the diehard fans of SNES later this month with a listing on their website to pre-order the SNES Classic. The listing was up a full half hour before all pre-orders had been filled. The pitchforks sharpened as the angry Nintendo fan-mob shout when the hell they’ll be able to pre-order the sought-after SNES Classic, which launches on September 29. Today, Nintendo finally offered up this statement: sit on it, you jabronis.

“We appreciate the incredible anticipation that exists for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition system, and can confirm that it will be made available for pre-order by various retailers late this month.

A significant amount of additional systems will be shipped to stores for launch day, and throughout the balance of the calendar year.”





How thoughtful. Nintendo finally answers the demand of the consumer, giving the public another retro feel: Nintendo actually having enough consoles on the shelves. It’s like the release of the original NES all over again!

The SNES classic is priced at around $80 and will feature the previously unreleased Star Fox 2, which is in that same classic rendering as the first Star Fox that made many gamers suffer motion sickness. Can’t wait!

SOURCE