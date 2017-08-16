Warhammer Fans, the Skaven Are Coming to Total War: Warhammer 2

A Brawl between Lizards, Rats, & Elves Is Coming

After revealing the High Elves, Dark Elves, and Lizardmen as the playable factions of Warhammer 2, Creative Assembly is bringing forth the Skaven. Here comes the rat race of innumerable warriors to infest your dreams and annihilate the enemy. See them in action in the new in-engine trailer.

The Skaven mark the fourth playable race in Total War: Warhammer 2. Like the others, they boast a unique set of units. And as you saw in the trailer, they deliver a unique array of magical abilities and war machines. But if the lore is anything to go by, their strength will rely on numbers. Hence, you can expect your screen to be packed full of pink tails in every engagement.

Total War: Warhammer 2 arrives on September 28th for PC. Fans of the game and universe can opt for the Serpent God Edition that was recently announced. The collector’s pack includes the following:

Serpent God ‘Lizard Skin’ Tome Packaging

Integrated Art Book

Embossed Metal Case

Exclusive Strategy Guide

Sticker Sheet

Canvas Map with Exclusive Lizardmen Artwork

Stone Effect ‘Puzzle Sphere’

Carved Bone Effect ‘Teeth’ Totems

‘Saurus Blade’ USB with Black Library E-Books

Everything included for the price of $149.00. In addition, players who own Total War: Warhammer receive the new Norsca faction.

As we approach the release date for Warhammer 2, check back for more updates and new reveals. We’ll have more of the latest. Until then,

Happy gaming.

