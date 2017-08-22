Here’s a Full Quest from Monster Hunter World – Guns and Monster Destruction

New Single Player and Co-Op Gameplay

It starts out very simple; you get a quest, are told where to look, and you head out with whatever gear you have at your disposal. The main difference between Monster Hunter World and other installments is the option to play as a female. Well, that’s not the biggest difference, but you get to see it here.

The quest involved hunting the Great Jagras. In order to find monsters in the game, you have to explore and then discover clues. After finding the right clue, scout flies will lead the player directly to the monster. What follows in this video is a ranged battle between beast and big gun.

With this particular video, we also get a better look at the Heavy Bowgun in action. The beauty of this weapon, like so many other weapons in Monster Hunter World, is the ability to use it in multiple ways. Thanks to ammo types, you can switch from fully automatic to semi-automatic to mortar. Each ammo type offers different advantages, as you’ll see.

You can watch the full quest video down below, courtesy of GameInformer.

Monster Hunter World arrives for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One sometime in 2018. The game is set for worldwide release on the same day and will allow co-op play between distant regions like the U.S. and Japan. And Speaking of cooperative play, GameInformer also released new co-op gameplay which you can find below. Enjoy!