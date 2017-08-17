Shenmue III Will Be Published by Deep Silver

Shenmue III Takes One Step Closer to Completion

We’re still a ways away from seeing the continuation of Ryo Hazuki, but today’s publishing announcement proves that development on Shenmue III must be progressing smoothly. In a press release from the official website, Shenmue III will be published globally on the PS4 and PC by Deep Silver.

“Shenmue is one of a few game franchises that have historical value whilst continuing to ignite passion across gamers,” said Dr. Klemens Kundratitz, CEO of Koch Media/Deep Silver. “We are delighted to have signed this publishing partnership and look forward to utilizing our global publishing network to maximize the potential of this highly anticipated game.”

Yu Suzuki, the series creator and director on Shenmue III, is “very pleased” to have worked out a publishing agreement with Deep Silver, a company that has “expressed a deep passion for Japanese games.” He isn’t wrong; Deep Silver recently helped publish Persona 5 and has Yakuza Kiwami ready to go sometime later this year. Outside of Japanese games, the company has also published the Saints Row and Dead Island series.

Going forward, Yu Suzuki will be making an appearance at Gamescom for two “Meet and Greet” events planned for August 23rd and 24th. While the press release mentions these to be opportunities for Mr. Suzuki to celebrate his new partnership with Deep Silver, we have a sneaking suspicion that fans can expect to see new Shenmue III details revealed at the show. After all, it’s been a long time since we’ve had any news on the ambitious sequel.

Shenmue III was first announced at Sony’s 2015 E3 conference where it was a revealed to be a crowdfunded game on Kickstarter. It blew past its $2 million threshold in just nine hours and went on to earn over $6 million in donations before it closed. Sony followed up by supporting the project and lending additional funding as well.

Don’t be afraid to leave a comment or two below. Tell us what you think about Shenmue III.

SOURCE: Press Release