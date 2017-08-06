Middle-Earth Shadow of War will Have Microtransactions – here’s the Breakdown

Monolith Promises All Loot Can Be Obtained Just by Playing the Game

Microtransactions will be the trend so long as people find reasons to buy. Therefore, Monolith Studios will be including items purchasable with real-world currency in Middle-Earth Shadow of War. Fortunately, the chests that can be purchased with premium currency can also be earned without spending a dime. This was revealed in a recent streaming of the game.

Basically, there will be two types of currency: Mirian and Gold. Both can get you the following: Loot Chests, War Chests, XP Boosts and Bundles that can only be accessed with an internet connection. And here’s the breakdown of what those items obtain the player:

Loot Chests contain Gear (weapons and armor) of varying rarity. Equipping and upgrading these weapons and armor enhance Talion’s character abilities. Loot Chests can also contain XP Boosts that help level up Talion faster.

War Chests provide Orc followers of varying rarity to help forge a strong army. They can also contain Training Orders to level up and customize Orc followers.

XP Boosts are consumables that help level up Talion faster.

Bundles package up Loot Chests, War Chests and Boosts together at a great value

As you progress through Shadow of War, Mirian can be found throughout the open world. Additionally, you gain some by destroying loot and defeating ‘Treasure Orcs.’

Gold, on the other hand, has to be purchased through the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, or by adding money to your Steam wallet. Alternatively, it can also be gained by achieving certain milestones in the game. Yes, it’s sounding very similar to mobile gaming conventions.

As of yet, we don’t know the price of gold currency. While there’s a clear distinction between it and Mirian, there’s been no statement saying you can’t obtain the same loot with in-game Mirian. The primary difference is that gold can be used to purchase gold chests. Gold chests guarantee three orc followers, one of which is a legendary and the other two epics.

Mirian can get players a silver chest that promises two followers, one of which is a guaranteed epic. Legendaries can also drop with silver chests.

We don’t yet know how followers recruited in Middle-Earth Shadow of War will vary from the followers found in loot chests. According to devs, however, everything is unlockable just by playing the game.

What are your thoughts on the economy of Middle-Earth Shadow of War? Let us know where you stand in the comments down below.

SOURCE