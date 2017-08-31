SEGA Announces Sonic Forces Release Date and Bonus Edition

Sonic Forces Bonus Edition Now Available for Pre-Order

SEGA has announced that Sonic Forces, the second Sonic game of 2017, will be released on November 7th in North America and Europe. The news was revealed on the franchise’s Twitter account alongside a special Bonus Edition for $39.99 USD that comes loaded with DLC goodies.

Beginning today, pre-orders for the limited physical-only Bonus Edition not only comes with the base game but also the SEGA/Atlus Pack DLC. The add-on pack includes 13 outfits and accessories from popular SEGA and Atlus franchises like Jet Set Radio, Persona 5, PuyoPuyo, Super Monkey Ball, and NiGHTS. These items — which consist of various hats, ears, glasses, masks, and outfits — are used in the Hero Character mode in Sonic Forces where players can create their very own Sonic character. An exclusive Sonic Forces controller skin and decal is also thrown in for each respective console platform.

The press release also indicates that art cards are in the Bonus Edition even though the above image doesn’t show them. Those who pre-order the Bonus Edition from specific retailers will also receive the Shadow Costume for their Hero character.

There will be a digital pre-order for Sonic Forces that will be announced at a later date. Sonic Forces will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Are you interested in the latest Sonic game? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE