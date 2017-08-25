Secret of Mana Gets a Modern Remake for PS4, PS Vita, and Steam Next Year

The New Take on the SNES Classic Releases on February 15, 2018

It’s no secret that there is a cache of iconic video game IPs at Square-Enix that can send NeoGAG into a frenzy, and today, we get a megaton dropped as Secret of Mana will be getting a modern remake with new 3D graphics, voice-over, and a newly arranged musical score too! The remake will be released for PS4, PS Vita, and PC on February 15, 2018. It’s a little strange that the upcoming Secret of Mana remake will skip the Switch considering the recent release of the wonderful Seiken Densetsu Collection for Japan Switch owners.





The original 1993 game was a SNES RPG that ditches turn-based combat for real time slashing and dodging.The game was also remarkable for being a three-player game as you could play Randi, Primm, and Popoi to recharge an ancient sword by visiting eight temples around the world. For the remake, you can get some Moogle and Tiger costumes for the characters and avatars if you get the game from the PlayStation Store. Those who pre-purchase the game, or purchase the Day 1 Edition within one week of the launch on Steam will get the costumes and a downloadable wallpaper too. Nothing too crazy here, but Moogle fans will be sated.

While the Mana series hasn’t really disappeared, it hasn’t really felt like an important brand for the game until recently. As it stands, the IP is getting a sort of resurgence with its rightful inclusion in the rare SNES Classic lineup, the Seiken Densetsu Collection, and the remake of the first Mana title, Adventures of Mana, that released last year for mobile and PS Vita.

In all honesty, the trailer looks a little soft to me. The voice acting sounds decent, but my main gripe is that it uses a simpler 3D graphic style similar to the Mana games of recent years, for better or worse. But, I did enjoy the new music, and I’ll hold judgement until it releases next year. And of course, I can only hope this remake generates enough buzz for a Western port of that sweet Seiken Densetsu Collection.

Source: Press Release