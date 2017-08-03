New Dev Diary Highlights Major Upcoming Changes to For Honor Season 3

On Top of New Maps and Goodies, the System Is Being Reworked

Season 3 of For Honor promises a lot of changes to the game and for the playerbase. According to developers, maps are being reworked, new heroes are coming, and the game shall see improvements in all areas. Where new heroes are concerned, Ubisoft has revealed a new teaser which you can find below. Presenting Grudge and Glory:

Previously, Ubisoft revealed their entire roadmap for the game’s direction. For Honor is on the path to dedicated servers. As the visuals and gameplay improve, so too does the online component. If it’s not enough that they’re adding new content, the entire game will be experiencing a revamp. Therefore, we should experience fewer connectivity issues. You can find more info in the dev diary that also released today.

Many of the changes coming to For Honor can also be found in our previous article. But with all these changes, the question is, will it be enough to revive the playerbase?

Since the game’s launch, there have been many new additions to loot, as well as updates to increase the rate of XP gain and obtaining in-game currency. With Season 3 arriving on August 15th, it looks like players will have an even easier time leveling up and obtaining better gear. And with the introduction of ranked play and a better online space, it may be worth another dive. What are your thoughts?

For Honor is available now for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4. Comment down below, and stay tuned for future updates to the game as there will certainly be more. Until next time,

Happy gaming.