2D Sci-Fi Adventure Songbringer Coming Real Soon

Wizard Fu’s Zelda-Inspired Sci-Fi Adventure Will be Here in September

Starving for some excellent pixel art action? That’s a very specific appetite you have. Thankfully, Songbringer is here to help. This 2D sci-fi adventure from Wizard Fu Games is coming your way in just a couple of weeks.

Wizard Fu, a one-man development team also known as Nathanael Weiss, is teaming up with Double Eleven to bring this gorgeous-looking adventure to the world at large. Apparently the game begins with you waking up shirtless on a mysterious planet, having accidentally awoken an evil army the night before. In other words, you got way too drunk and kicked the apocalypse into gear. As far as inciting incidents go, that’s a pretty good one.

The game’s world is generated anew every playthrough, so your experience will be a little different every time. Between the combat and the exploration, there’s a strong Legend of Zelda vibe happening here, which is great. Plus you have a tiny robot companion! Like a fairy, but mechanical and possibly less annoying. Songbringer will be coming out on Steam and Xbox One on September 1st, with a PS4 release following shortly on September 5th. In the meantime, check out the trailer!

SOURCE: Press Release