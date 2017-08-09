Samus Gets Featured on Metroid-Themed New 3DS XL Next Month

Dropping the Same Time as Metroid: Samus Returns

In just under a month’s time, Metroid: Samus Returns hits the 3DS, and to mark its release Nintendo has announced a limited Metroid-themed New Nintendo 3DS XL that looks mighty pretty.

Nintendo tweeted the announcement calling it the “Samus Edition” and that it’ll be available at “select retailers” alongside the game’s release on September 15th. It will cost $199.99 USD, the same as the current market price for New 3DS XL’s. Contrary to what some may believe, it will NOT include a copy of the game. Metroid: Samus Returns will cost $39.99 USD. As you can glean from the photos, this is arguably one of the best special editions Nintendo has released for its 3D portable.

Metroid: Samus Returns was announced during Nintendo’s Treehouse Live presentation during E3 and was definitely a surprise following its Metroid Prime 4 announcement. It is a remake of the 1991 Game Boy classic, Metroid II: Return of Samus. Fans have been anticipating a new Metroid experience from Nintendo for a long time and this one, at the very least, looks like it’ll scratch that bounty-hunting itch. It is being developed by MercurySteam, the creators of Castlevania: Lords of Shadow — Mirror of Fate.

There has been some reservation over Nintendo’s decision to lock the game’s Hard Mode difficulty behind the upcoming Metroid amiibo. The mode, called Fusion Mode, unlocks a harder difficulty and features Samus in her Fusion suit. Recently, Nintendo has clarified that the game itself has a Hard Mode unlocked after completing the main game but it still isn’t as hard as Fusion mode nor will it include the Fusion suit. In short, if you want to see everything the new Metroid has to offer then you’ll want to cough up the extra dough for the amiibo figures.

